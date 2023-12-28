New Zealand Breakers Secure Victory Over Brisbane Bullets

Former NBA players Zylan Cheatham and Anthony Lamb propelled the New Zealand Breakers to a decisive 81-71 victory over the Brisbane Bullets at Nissan Arena. This triumph, the Breakers’ third consecutive win, came despite a trying season punctuated by injuries and the absence of key forward Finn Delany.

Breakers’ Resilient Performance

Returning from a leg fracture, Cheatham made a critical contribution to the Breakers’ performance. Simultaneously, Lamb, with a compelling tally of 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, proved instrumental in this critical win. Mantas Rubstaviius, another standout performer, chipped in with 15 points for the team.

The Breakers, who have now improved their record to 7-9, maintained control throughout the game. Brisbane attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but a decisive 12-0 run by New Zealand put the game out of their reach.

Bullets’ Struggles Continue

The Brisbane Bullets, now standing at 7-11, suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Although Nathan Sobey led the scoring for the Bullets, the team’s efforts were insufficient to overcome the Breakers. The Bullets are now eagerly anticipating the addition of three-time NBL champion Casey Prather to their lineup.

Bullets’ coach Justin Schueller expressed his frustration over the team’s lack of effort. His main concern was the slow start in the second half, which he believed was a critical factor in the team’s defeat.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, the Breakers seem to have found their rhythm and will be looking to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, the Bullets will be hoping to bounce back from their losing streak with the addition of Prather to their roster. Regardless of the outcomes, the performances of both teams in this game showed that the remainder of the season will be a compelling watch for basketball enthusiasts.