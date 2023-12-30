en English
New Zealand

New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours List: Recognizing Giants in Their Fields

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST
New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours List: Recognizing Giants in Their Fields

The New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours list, released on December 30, 2023, has celebrated the distinguished contributions of five remarkable individuals in various fields. The honours spotlight the extraordinary achievements of Trevor Mallard, Sarai Bareman, Dr. Ian Macfarlane, Pania Tyson Nathan, and Ian Mune, each recognized for their devotion to their respective fields and their significant impact on both local and global stages.

Trevor Mallard: A Knight Companion

Recognized for his services as a Member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Trevor Mallard has been bestowed the title of Knight Companion. Mallard, whose political tenure spanned from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 2022, has been a stalwart figure in New Zealand’s political landscape, his dedication and service earning him a rightful place in the Honours list.

Sarai Bareman and Dr. Ian Macfarlane: Dame Companions

Sharing the title of Dame Companion are Sarai Bareman and Dr. Ian Macfarlane. Bareman, known for her work as FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, has been a driving force in football governance. Dr. Ian Macfarlane, a luminary in pediatric cancer care, has been recognized for his transformative work over the past 45 years, including his instrumental role in establishing the National Child Cancer Network.

Pania Tyson Nathan and Ian Mune: Rising to New Heights

Pania Tyson Nathan, who was previously appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018 for her services to Māori and business, has now been elevated to a Dame Companion. Her continued advocacy for Māori economic development has left an indelible mark on New Zealand’s socio-economic fabric. Lastly, Ian Mune, a versatile actor, writer, and director, has been recognized as a Knight Companion for his enduring contributions to New Zealand film, television, and theatre, including his acclaimed works in ‘Sleeping Dogs’ (1977) and ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’ (1981).

The New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours list is a testament to the exceptional individuals who have made significant strides in their respective fields, their contributions shaping the nation’s landscape in numerous ways. The recognitions offered to these five individuals underscore the importance of their work and the positive impact they have had on New Zealand and beyond.

New Zealand Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

