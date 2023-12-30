New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy

As the New York Yankees brace for a challenging offseason, their pitching strategy is in flux after a potential reunion with Frankie Montas fell through, following his signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees, still in search of viable starting pitchers, are now eyeing former pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who has evolved into a sought-after free agent after a triumphant run with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

From Disappointment to Demand

Montas’ stint with the Yankees was marred by a disappointing 41 innings pitched with a 6.15 ERA and a shoulder surgery that sidelined him for most of 2023. In contrast, Montgomery has been a revelation since leaving the Yankees, with a commendable 3.17 ERA and substantial contributions to the Rangers’ World Series victory. Such performance makes him a less risky yet pricier option addressing the Yankees’ rotation deficits.

A Competitive Market for Montgomery

Despite the allure of a strong performer like Montgomery, the Yankees are not alone in their pursuit. Other teams vying for his services include the Red Sox, Mets, Angels, Giants, and his current team, the Rangers. With such stiff competition, the Yankees must present a compelling case to lure the World Series winner back.

Yankees’ Rotation Uncertainties

The Yankees’ roster presents several uncertainties. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes are rebounding from injury-plagued seasons, while Clarke Schmidt is looking to build on his career-high 159 innings pitched. After trading Michael King in the Juan Soto trade and missing out on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees’ search for starting pitchers to solidify their rotation continues.

Offseason Decisions and Future Implications

With the pressure to capitalize on their potential 2024 season, likely their only one with Soto, the Yankees must tread carefully with their offseason contracts. Any significant commitments could impact their capacity to retain Soto in the subsequent offseason, adding another layer of complexity to the team’s strategy. As the Yankees navigate their pitching strategy, the decisions they make will significantly influence their team composition and competitiveness for the upcoming season.