en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold

The New York Yankees, a name synonymous with Baseball’s grandeur, have taken a giant leap into the annals of sports finance. The franchise has crossed a significant line in the sand by surpassing the $300 million threshold in payroll. This milestone, a foray into uncharted territory for the Yankees, was achieved following the signing of Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract. This deal has escalated their projected competitive balance tax payroll to an eye-watering $304.3 million, positioning them behind the Mets ($319.4 million) and the Dodgers ($307.2 million) in the payroll stakes.

A Revolutionary Move

This historical financial commitment by the Yankees is a testament to their relentless pursuit of success, a path they have chosen to tread despite the ‘Steve Cohen Tax’ threshold for 2024 standing at $297 million. This means the Yankees would be liable to pay a substantial $48.4 million in luxury tax. This is a significant development, as managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner has previously stated that a championship team shouldn’t need a $300 million payroll. However, this recent move suggests a shift in perspective, with the franchise seemingly ready to embrace this financial commitment.

The Marcus Stroman Effect

The signing of Marcus Stroman has been instrumental in pushing the Yankees into this higher payroll bracket. Stroman, who had a 3.95 ERA in 136 2/3 innings with the Chicago Cubs last season, ranks as the eighth-best free agent available this offseason. Now, he will don the iconic pinstripes, joining Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt in New York’s formidable rotation.

What Lies Ahead?

Looking ahead, the Yankees may further bolster their rotation or bullpen, which could result in an even more inflated payroll. On the other hand, trading Gleyber Torres, who commands a $14.2 million salary, could help reduce their fiscal load. However, such a move could also weaken their offensive line-up. As the 2024 season approaches, the Yankees’ financial gambit provides a fascinating subplot to the on-field action.

0
Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
3 hours ago
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
The Chicago Cubs, a team draped in the rich fabric of baseball tradition, has always found a way to etch its history into the hearts of its adoring fans. Perhaps most emblematic of this is the historic Wrigley Field, a venue that stands as a testament to a century of American history and the team’s
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
9 hours ago
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
10 hours ago
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
3 hours ago
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
9 hours ago
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
9 hours ago
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
Latest Headlines
World News
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
24 seconds
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
27 seconds
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
1 min
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
Nick Saban's Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
2 mins
Nick Saban's Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Packers' QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game
2 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
7 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
7 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
7 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app