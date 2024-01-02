en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New York Triumphs Over Leitrim in Connacht Hurling League Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
New York Triumphs Over Leitrim in Connacht Hurling League Opener

In an electrifying start to the 2023 Connacht hurling league, New York showcased their prowess, overpowering Leitrim with an impressive scoreline of 4-26 to 1-14. The match took place in the atmospheric Connacht air dome, where New York’s dominance was evident from the very onset.

Game Dynamics

By the halftime whistle, New York had established a commanding lead of 3-17 to a mere five points. Despite efforts from Leitrim, including a goal shot by Oisin Gurn and points contributed by Joe Murray, Michael O’Brien, Gavin O’Hagan, Clement Cunniffe, and Martin Feeney, they were unable to thwart New York’s robust performance.

New York’s Power Players

Key players for New York included Joe Murray, Conor McLaughlin, and Paul Lenehan. Their collective efforts significantly contributed to the massive scoreline, setting the tone for an exciting start to the league.

Upcoming Matches

As a result of this victory, New York is primed to face the Galway development panel on January 4th. In another league development, Roscommon advanced to the semi-final after a thrilling victory over Sligo with a score of 3-23 to 2-23 on New Year’s Day. They are now poised to face off against Mayo in the semi-final on January 3rd. It promises to be a riveting continuation of the Connacht hurling league series.

From the thrilling opening match to the upcoming semi-final, the Connacht hurling league series is setting the stage for an unforgettable start to the year in the world of hurling. The Connacht air dome continues to echo with the cheers, shouts, and the unmistakable sound of the sliotar against the hurley, as teams vie for supremacy in this age-old sport.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of 'Winter Sale'

By Salman Khan

Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles

By Salman Khan

San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey

By Salman Khan

Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024 ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

By Salman Khan

Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns

By Salman Khan

WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency

By Salman Khan

Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama's Rose Bowl Game
8 seconds
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama's Rose Bowl Game
Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of 'Winter Sale'
16 seconds
Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of 'Winter Sale'
Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue
54 seconds
Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
1 min
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
1 min
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
2 mins
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
3 mins
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
4 mins
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
44 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
49 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
52 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
59 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app