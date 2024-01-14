en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match

In a display of sheer sportsmanship and remarkable strategy, the New York team emerged victorious in a thrilling basketball game against Memphis, ending with a decisive score of 106 to 94. The New York team, known for their relentless pursuit of excellence, showcased an impressive field goal percentage of 48.2% and a free throw percentage of 68.4%, hitting the mark with 13 out of 38 attempted three-point shots.

Top Performers of the Night

The night belonged to Anunoby and Randle, who led the scoring for New York, contributing 18 and 24 points respectively. Not to be overlooked, Hartenstein added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while DiVincenzo played a significant role, contributing 13 points and leading the team with 4 steals. McBride, too, had a night to remember, pocketing 19 points, including four 3-pointers.

Defensive Prowess

On the defensive front, the New York team put up an impenetrable wall with a total of 11 blocked shots and 11 steals. However, their victory did not come without its challenges, as they committed 22 turnovers throughout the match.

Memphis’ Valiant Effort

Despite their commendable effort, Memphis could not secure a win. They had a lower field goal percentage of 41.4% and a three-point percentage of 23.7%, with Jackson emerging as their top scorer with 20 points. The Memphis team did outperform New York in terms of free-throw accuracy, boasting an 86.7% success rate, and managed to register 14 steals, with Tillman contributing 6 of them.

The match, which witnessed an impressive turnout of 16,598 spectators in a venue with a capacity of 18,119, not only presented a thrilling game but also underscored the importance of strategy, teamwork, and perseverance in sports.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
21 seconds ago
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
In a riveting college basketball game, the Cyclones of Iowa State University demonstrated a superior performance, defeating the Cowboys of Oklahoma State with an emphatic final score of 66-42. The game showcased the Cyclones’ dominance, as they took a commanding lead by halftime with a score of 37-26, which they managed to maintain and expand
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
53 seconds ago
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
55 seconds ago
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
35 seconds ago
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
39 seconds ago
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
40 seconds ago
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Latest Headlines
World News
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
22 seconds
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
36 seconds
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
40 seconds
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
41 seconds
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
54 seconds
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
57 seconds
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
Charlotte Outshines UTSA in Competitive Basketball Clash
57 seconds
Charlotte Outshines UTSA in Competitive Basketball Clash
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
1 min
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
25 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
38 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
42 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
47 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app