New York State Sportswriters Association Honors Top High School Football Players

The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) has unveiled its Class AA and A all-state football teams, honoring the finest high school athletes in Western New York. Among the standout figures in the Class AA category is Ja'Meer Thomas from Bennett, a Syracuse signee. Thomas was named the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year and also bagged the Connolly Cup, marking him as a force to be reckoned with on the football field.
Class AA: The Titans of the Turf
Thomas, over the course of the season, has amassed multiple touchdowns in rushing, receiving, and kick returns, helping his team reach the state semifinals. His phenomenal performance on the field has not only earned him individual accolades but has also significantly bolstered his team's standing in the competition.
Joining him in the first team from Bennett is his teammate, E'Ryan Lawrence. Lawrence has chalked up significant yardage and touchdowns, further strengthening the team's offensive prowess. Rounding out the Class AA selections is Marcus Harrison from St. Francis. Harrison, a Georgia signee and the winner of the Trench Trophy for the region's top lineman, has added yet another feather to his cap with this recognition.
Class A: The Gridiron Giants
Switching gears to Class A, Hezekiah Mercado from Kenmore West, and Hayden Arrison from Clarence, have been named to the first team. Mercado, a two-time All-WNY first-team selection and Section VI Class A1 Lineman of the Year, is being celebrated for his exceptional performance on both sides of the ball.
Arrison, on the other hand, has not only set a single-season record for tackles at Clarence but also shared the Class A1 Co-Defensive Co-MVP title. His leadership has guided his team to a sectional title and a regional appearance.
Alongside these top-tier athletes, the NYSSWA announcement also highlighted players who received second-team honors, third-team recognition, and honorable mentions for their performances during the season, cementing the depth and strength of high school football in Western New York.