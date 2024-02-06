New York Rangers Eye Potential Center Acquisitions Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

As the National Hockey League (NHL) trade deadline of March 8 looms, the New York Rangers have reportedly set their sights on reinforcing their center positions. Two prominent names from the Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano, have emerged in the rumor mill as potential acquisitions.

Henrique Eyed as Playoff Rental Option

With the Rangers' center Filip Chytil sidelined due to injury, General Manager (GM) Chris Drury is considering 34-year-old Henrique as a temporary reinforcement. The seasoned player is enjoying a robust season, on pace to eclipse his personal record for points. His rich experience and impactful performance are seen as invaluable assets that could fortify the Rangers' bid for the coveted Stanley Cup.

Vatrano's Potential Return to the Rangers

On the other hand, Vatrano, 29, has previously demonstrated his prowess during a stint with the Rangers. This season, he has been on a tear, potentially heading towards a career-high 30 goals. However, his return to the Rangers could come at a hefty price.

Trade Implications and Other Considerations

Henrique's $5.825 million cap hit implies that for the trade to be feasible, the Ducks would need to absorb a portion of his salary. Additionally, Henrique's 10-team no-trade clause could complicate matters. In contrast, Vatrano's $3.65-million cap hit is more palatable, and he carries no trade protection.

As part of the trade negotiations, the Rangers may offer winger Kaapo Kakko or prospects, though certain top prospects might be off-limits. In a separate development, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the Philadelphia Flyers are open to trading center Scott Laughton, presenting another potential avenue for the Rangers as they gear up for the playoffs.