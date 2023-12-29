en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New York Rangers’ Captain, Jacob Trouba, Returns to Practice after Collision

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:44 pm EST
New York Rangers’ Captain, Jacob Trouba, Returns to Practice after Collision

In the aftermath of a high-intensity collision with Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, the New York Rangers’ captain, Jacob Trouba, returned to the team’s practice ground. The incident unfolded during a penalty kill shift in the second period of a game that saw the Rangers clinch a decisive 5-1 victory. Trouba departed from the game as a safeguarding measure, without reporting any serious injuries from the collision. He underscored the necessity of prudence when dealing with potential concussions, vowing to step back onto the ice only after regaining complete fitness.

Resilience Amidst Struggle

A 29-year-old defenseman, Trouba has showcased resilience, having not missed a single game since the 2021-22 season. His commitment is reflected in his determination to participate in the forthcoming back-to-back games against formidable opponents, the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. With two goals and 11 assists under his belt in the current season, stretching across 33 games, Trouba’s return is a beacon of hope for the Rangers.

AHL Hartford Wolf Pack’s Forward Joins the Fray

As a contingency plan, the Rangers have recalled forward Adam Edstrom from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. His inclusion comes at a crucial juncture, as the team embarks on a road trip. The Rangers’ commendable performance on the road, boasting of a 12-4-1 record, has placed them second in the NHL rankings for wins, points, and power play percentage (30.2%). Their unparalleled performance in penalty kills further cements their position, securing them the top spot with an impressive 90.9%.

Bracing for Upcoming Challenges

The Rangers stand at the precipice of a challenging journey, with back-to-back games lined up against the Panthers and the Lightning. The Panthers, known for their aggressive playing style, are a unique test for the Rangers. In contrast, the Lightning have been grappling with inconsistencies, owing to the absence of key players. As such, the Rangers must gear up for stern, physical games against both teams, ensuring their strategies cater to the differing playstyles of their opponents.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

By BNN Correspondents

Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hamps ...
@Health · 17 mins
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hamps ...
heart comment 0
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

By Dil Bar Irshad

5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Vintage Hangover Cure ‘Prairie Oyster’ Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health

By Safak Costu

Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
Graves’ Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored

By Ebenezer Mensah

Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
Latest Headlines
World News
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
43 seconds
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 min
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
2 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
2 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
2 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
3 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
3 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
3 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
7 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 min
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
14 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
33 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app