New York Mets to Retire Jerseys of Legends Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry

The New York Mets have made a monumental announcement: the upcoming retirement of jersey numbers belonging to two of the club's most iconic players, Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry. The pair, who were instrumental in securing the Mets' 1986 World Series championship, will have their jerseys retired in ceremonies scheduled for April 14 and June 1 respectively.

Homage to a Glorious Past

Dwight Gooden's No. 16 jersey will be retired on April 14 before the Mets' game against the Kansas City Royals, making him the ninth former member of the franchise to receive this honor. On June 1, Darryl Strawberry will follow as the tenth, with his No. 18 jersey being retired before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Legacies of Gooden and Strawberry

Both players have carved notable careers with the Mets. Gooden, a right-handed pitcher, boasted a record of 157-85 in his 11 seasons with the Mets, earning a Cy Young Award during his tenure. Strawberry, a formidable outfielder, hit 252 career home runs in his eight seasons with the team, making eight All-Star appearances. Combined, Gooden and Strawberry account for 12 All-Star appearances over their 19 seasons with the Mets. Their performances were instrumental in securing the Mets' 1986 World Series championship.

A Pantheon of Mets Icons

The number retirements will place Gooden and Strawberry among other Mets icons, including Gil Hodges, Keith Hernandez, Willie Mays, Mike Piazza, Jerry Koosman, Casey Stengel, and Tom Seaver. In addition to these individual numbers, the number 42, worn by Jackie Robinson, is also retired across all MLB teams in honor of his breaking the color barrier in baseball.

In the coming season, as the Mets' fans watch their heroes' jersey numbers ascend to the rafters, they will be reminded of the glory days of Gooden and Strawberry, two players who have indelibly marked the history of the New York Mets. Their legacies continue to inspire the current generation of players and will be celebrated for many years to come.