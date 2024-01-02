New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges

The New York Knicks, in the aftermath of their recent trade with the Toronto Raptors, continue to navigate the NBA market for an additional star. Their target? Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, a name that has persistently swirled in the trade rumor mill. According to Shams Charania on Fanduel’s Run It Back, the Knicks may utilize their draft picks, promising prospects, and contracts as potential trade assets.

Knicks’ Previous and Potential Trades

The Knicks previously executed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, sending players RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. This move was seen as a step closer to championship contention. The whispers of acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns have remained consistent, even after securing Anunoby, with Quentin Grimes’ name also surfacing in trade rumors.

The Timberwolves’ Stand

The likelihood of the Timberwolves parting with Towns remains low, considering his standout performance and synergistic relationship with teammate Rudy Gobert. Towns’ improved efficiency, particularly his three-point shooting, has played a key role in the Timberwolves’ current success. They lead the Western Conference with a commendable 24-8 record.

Knicks’ Further Trade Prospects

The Knicks’ pursuit of other players, such as DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, and Malcolm Brogdon, could further amplify the impact of the Anunoby acquisition. Meanwhile, Evan Fournier, who experienced limited playing time with the Knicks, has been caught up in trade whispers, with his offensive skills potentially attractive to teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the formidable challenge of prying away Towns from the Timberwolves, the Knicks continue to explore the market. They are expected to remain aggressive in their pursuit of supplementing their roster, potentially turning their attention to teams with struggling stars seeking a change of scenery.