en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges

The New York Knicks, in the aftermath of their recent trade with the Toronto Raptors, continue to navigate the NBA market for an additional star. Their target? Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, a name that has persistently swirled in the trade rumor mill. According to Shams Charania on Fanduel’s Run It Back, the Knicks may utilize their draft picks, promising prospects, and contracts as potential trade assets.

Knicks’ Previous and Potential Trades

The Knicks previously executed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, sending players RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. This move was seen as a step closer to championship contention. The whispers of acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns have remained consistent, even after securing Anunoby, with Quentin Grimes’ name also surfacing in trade rumors.

The Timberwolves’ Stand

The likelihood of the Timberwolves parting with Towns remains low, considering his standout performance and synergistic relationship with teammate Rudy Gobert. Towns’ improved efficiency, particularly his three-point shooting, has played a key role in the Timberwolves’ current success. They lead the Western Conference with a commendable 24-8 record.

Knicks’ Further Trade Prospects

The Knicks’ pursuit of other players, such as DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, and Malcolm Brogdon, could further amplify the impact of the Anunoby acquisition. Meanwhile, Evan Fournier, who experienced limited playing time with the Knicks, has been caught up in trade whispers, with his offensive skills potentially attractive to teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the formidable challenge of prying away Towns from the Timberwolves, the Knicks continue to explore the market. They are expected to remain aggressive in their pursuit of supplementing their roster, potentially turning their attention to teams with struggling stars seeking a change of scenery.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene

By Salman Khan

Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup

By Salman Khan

David Finlay's Pivotal Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Step Towards His Own Legacy

By Salman Khan

Viddal Riley Advocates for KSI vs Jake Paul Bout, Predicts Impact on Crossover Boxing

By Salman Khan

Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships ...
@Canada · 14 mins
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships ...
heart comment 0
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon

By Salman Khan

Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect

By Salman Khan

NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Winter Indoor Plant Care: Expert Tips to Keep Your Green Companions Thriving

By Salman Khan

Winter Indoor Plant Care: Expert Tips to Keep Your Green Companions Thriving
Emma Paton’s Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship

By Salman Khan

Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
28 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
41 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
41 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
43 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
44 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
48 seconds
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
51 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
52 seconds
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
1 min
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app