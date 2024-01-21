New York Knicks Eyeing Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson in Strategic Trade

As the NBA trade window gains momentum, the New York Knicks have reportedly turned their attention to Utah Jazz's shooting guard, Jordan Clarkson. According to Marc Stein, the Knicks are eager to beef up their second unit and fill the void left by Immanuel Quickley. Their interest in Clarkson, a former 6th Man of the Year, is seen as a major step toward this ambition.

Clarkson's Potential Move to New York

Clarkson's potential move to the Knicks is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their bench. His impressive 33-point, 12-rebound performance recently has been a testament to his undeniable value as a veteran player. Clarkson, who signed a $51 million, 3-year contract extension last summer, has a decreasing salary that becomes more cap-friendly over the final two seasons. This financial aspect of Clarkson's contract makes him an attractive trade target for the Knicks.

The Role of Walt Perrin

Walt Perrin, assistant general manager for the Knicks and formerly with the Utah Jazz, is known for his eye for talent. He was instrumental in Clarkson's trade to Utah in 2019 and now shows interest in bringing him to New York. Perrin's connection with Clarkson and his knowledge of the player's potential could play a vital role in this trade.

High Trade Expectations for Clarkson

However, Clarkson's acquisition would not come easy. Sources like SNY's Ian Begley indicate that teams interested in Clarkson are aware that the Jazz value him highly. Therefore, any team, including the Knicks, would need to present significant trade assets in return. The Knicks are also considering other trade targets, such as Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors. They have also been linked to Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, but the Hawks have set a high asking price for Murray.