New York Knicks: A Rising Force in the Eastern Conference

The New York Knicks, currently standing seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 23-16 record, are making waves, trailing the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by seven games and just two games shy of the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes the Knicks are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, only falling short to the Boston Celtics. Perkins' confidence in the Knicks has been strongly voiced, especially considering their potential in the postseason.

Jalen Brunson - The Playoff Machine

Perkins' praise extends to guard Jalen Brunson, whose playoff performance in the past two seasons has been nothing short of stellar. Brunson's ability to ramp up his game during playoffs, with impressive increases in his points per game as compared to the regular season, has been a standout factor. However, the Knicks' record against teams with winning percentages over .500 remains a concern, despite their perfect record against sub-.500 teams.

OG Anunoby - The Game Changer

The Knicks' recent acquisition of forward OG Anunoby has had a positive ripple effect on the team's performance. The Knicks have won six of the seven games in which Anunoby participated, and have achieved notable victories over teams like the Timberwolves and 76ers. This addition has bolstered the Knicks' defense, leading them to boast the league's best defensive and net ratings.

Looking Ahead

The Knicks remain a formidable force in the Eastern Conference with a strong record and a recent winning streak. Despite their struggles with injuries and the need for another ball handler to decrease McBride's playoff minutes, the Knicks are looking forward to their upcoming game against the struggling Orlando Magic. As Paul Pierce boldly predicts the Knicks' potential to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024 playoffs, only time will tell if the Knicks can leverage their strengths and overcome their challenges to make this prediction a reality.