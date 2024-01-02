en English
Football

New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season

Dalvin Cook, the 28-year-old running back, who was once the star of the Minnesota Vikings, has seen his fortunes change dramatically. After a disappointing season with the New York Jets, during which he only managed a meager 214 yards from 67 carries and failed to score any touchdowns over 15 games, Cook is now being waived by the team. In a surprising turn of events, Cook has agreed to restructure his contract, forgoing the remaining guaranteed money.

From Stardom to Uncertainty

Before his stint with the Jets, Cook was a household name in the NFL. During his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he amassed an impressive 5,993 rushing yards, along with 47 rushing touchdowns. His skill set was not just limited to rushing; he also contributed significantly to the passing game with 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and an additional five touchdowns. His performance led to four Pro Bowl appearances, marking him as one of the league’s top running backs.

Disappointment with the Jets

After being released by the Vikings in June, Cook joined the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth $5.8 million. The move was seen as a potential game-changer, with Cook slated to form a dynamic duo with Breece Hall, who was recuperating from a knee injury. However, things did not go as planned. Cook’s performance failed to live up to expectations, leading to his eventual waiver by the Jets.

What’s Next for Cook?

With the restructuring of his contract, Cook now stands to go through waivers and be available for claim by the other 31 teams in the NFL. If he goes unclaimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent, free to explore opportunities to compete for a starting job elsewhere. Despite the setback, Cook’s proven track record of success could make him an asset for any team willing to take a chance on him.

Football Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

