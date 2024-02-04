New York Jets' Thomas Morstead Eyes Active Offseason and Career Extension

As the dust settles on a record-breaking 15th season in the NFL, Thomas Morstead, the esteemed punter for the New York Jets, has his gaze firmly set on the horizon. With an active offseason ahead, Morstead is not only aiming for personal fitness goals and family time but also harboring a steadfast aspiration to extend his professional journey into 2024, preferably with the Jets.

A Punter's Offseason: Family Time and Fitness Goals

Unlike the quintessential image of an athlete's offseason, Morstead's schedule is packed with family commitments and ambitious fitness targets. A family ski trip to Colorado is high on his agenda, while a personal fitness goal of performing a one-arm pull-up is earmarked as a milestone to achieve.

Aspiration to Extend Professional Career

Turning 38 on March 8 doesn't seem to deter Morstead's professional aspirations. His desire to continue his career into 2024 is as strong as ever, with a particular inclination to remain with the Jets. His positive exit interview with the team and the Jets' expressed interest in retaining him offer a glimmer of hope for this seasoned punter's return.

Morstead's Stellar Performance in 2023

The 2023 season witnessed Morstead's punting prowess in full swing. He set Jets single-season franchise records for gross punting average (48.8) and net punting average (41.8). His campaign was further highlighted by leading the NFL with 99 punts for a total of 4,831 gross yards, underscoring his significant contribution to the team. However, the type of contract Morstead played under in 2023 means he can't ink a new contract with the Jets until the new league year begins on March 13.

As Morstead eagerly awaits the new league year and potential contract discussions, his focus remains on family, fitness, and the fervent hope of extending his professional career.