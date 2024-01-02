New York Jets Release Running Back Dalvin Cook After Poor Season Performance

In a surprising turn of events, the New York Jets have decided to release their running back Dalvin Cook. A decision that marks a significant setback for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, given Cook’s $5.8 million guaranteed contract for the season. Despite the sizable contract, Cook’s performance fell below expectations, with only 214 rushing yards and no touchdowns from 67 carries, and a mere 78 receiving yards from 15 catches.

A Mutual Parting

However, the decision to part ways is reported to be mutual, with Cook choosing to forfeit the remaining guaranteed money for this season. This move provides him the opportunity to join a playoff-contending team and potentially compete for a Super Bowl title. Once released, Cook will pass through waivers and be available for claiming by the 31 other teams. If he goes unclaimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Cook’s Underwhelming Season

Cook’s underperformance is a stark contrast to his previous seasons, particularly with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns, along with 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns over six seasons. His disappointing stint with the Jets is a far cry from his four-time Pro Bowl career with the Vikings.

Jets’ Plan Moving Forward

With Cook’s departure, the Jets plan to ramp up the practice workload and game participation for Israel Abanikanda. The team is also eyeing options from their practice squad, which includes running backs Xazavian Valladay and Jacques Patrick, as potential replacements.