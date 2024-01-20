New York Islanders Hire Patrick Roy as Head Coach in Major Shakeup

The New York Islanders hockey team has made a significant change to their coaching staff, dismissing coach Lane Lambert and appointing Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy as his successor. Lou Lamoriello, the President of hockey operations and general manager, made the announcement amid a troubling performance dip by the Islanders. The team has lost six of their last seven games, a downturn that has seen them fall out of their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lambert's Tenure Comes to an End

Lambert, who was in his second season as head coach, was previously an assistant and part of the team that clinched the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. Despite his past successes, his tenure with the Islanders has been marred by a series of losses that the management felt necessitated a change at the helm.

Patrick Roy Takes the Reins

Patrick Roy, the new appointee, is a Hall of Fame goaltender with a decorated history in the NHL. Roy has not coached in the NHL since his stint with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016. During his time with the Avalanche, he won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in his first season.

Roy's Return to the NHL

For the past five years, Roy has been coaching the Quebec Remparts in junior hockey, where he also served as their general manager. The management of the Islanders believes that Roy's experience, coupled with his past success as a coach, could be the catalyst needed to rejuvenate the team and restore its competitive edge in the league.