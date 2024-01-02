New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm

In a dramatic turn, the boys’ hockey team of West Genesee High School has catapulted to the third position in the Division I rankings by the New York State Sportswriters Association. This significant ascent, from the 11th spot, comes on the heels of the Wildcats’ sterling victory over the previously top-ranked Suffern in their home tournament. The Wildcats, as defending state champions, have put on a compelling performance that has not gone unnoticed by sports observers and voters.

Skaneateles Holds Steady in Division II

Meanwhile, in the Division II rankings, Skaneateles High School’s boys’ hockey team, who are also state champions, has unwaveringly held onto their second-place ranking. Their position remains unchallenged despite the churn in the Division I rankings. This stability speaks volumes about the team’s consistent performance and strategic play.

Pelham vs. Skaneateles: A Highly Anticipated Rematch

A pivotal event materializing on the horizon is the face-off between Skaneateles and Pelham, the current top-ranked team. This game carries an air of heightened anticipation as it presents a rematch of the previous year’s state championship game. Skaneateles emerged victorious in that encounter, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming duel. This match, scheduled for Friday, is set to be a thrilling showdown, one that could potentially reshape the Division II rankings.

Implications for the State Championship

The recent developments and the imminent Skaneateles vs. Pelham game hold profound implications for the state championship. The Wildcats’ leap in the rankings underscores their potential to defend their title successfully, while Skaneateles’ consistency in retaining their second spot hints at their readiness for a rematch with Pelham. As the events unfold, the eyes of New York’s sports fraternity remain glued to the boys’ hockey teams at West Genesee and Skaneateles High Schools.