New York Giants' Jamie Gillan Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In an impressive display of skill and precision, Jamie Gillan, the punter for the New York Giants, has clinched the title of NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. This recognition comes on the back of his sterling performance in Week 18 of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that saw the Giants emerge victorious with a 27-10 win.

Advertisment

Gillan's Game-Changing Performance

During the game, Gillan executed five punts, four of which landed within the crucial 20-yard line. Showcasing his exceptional capabilities, he achieved an average of 45.6 yards gross and 44.0 net on his punts, with his longest punt reaching 55 yards. Such a performance underlines the significant impact of special teams players in shaping game outcomes, with Gillan standing out as a key figure in the Giant's triumph.

Season of Triumphs

Advertisment

This achievement marks a fitting end to Gillan's successful 2023 season. Notably, he led the NFC with a total of 35 punts inside the 20-yard line. Gillan, also known as 'The Scottish Hammer,' also ranked third in the league with an impressive total of 95 punts, 35 of which were inside the crucial 20-yard line. This career-high net average of 42.2 yards per punt underscores his exceptional talent and the vital role he plays within the team.

Joining the Ranks of the Giants' Best

With this latest recognition, Gillan joins the illustrious company of fellow Giants players Jeff Feagles and Brad Wing, who have also been recipients of the Special Teams Player of the Week award. Moreover, Gillan is the second Giants special teams player to receive the award this season, following punt returner Gunner Olszewski's recognition in Week 17. This is the second time in his career that Gillan has achieved this distinction, with his first award coming in Week 2 of 2019 while playing for the Cleveland Browns.

In a noteworthy achievement, the Giants have become the first team since the 2020 New England Patriots to have different players secure the Special Teams Player of the Week award in consecutive weeks. Additionally, Quarterback Tommy DeVito also received a Player of the Week award this season, being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in a game against Green Bay.