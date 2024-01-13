New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position

In a strategic move to bolster their coaching staff, the New York Giants, led by head coach Brian Daboll, have set their sights on Joel Thomas, the accomplished running backs coach for the New Orleans Saints. This development comes right after the hiring of Carmen Bricillo as the offensive line coach. The Giants are interviewing Thomas as a potential successor to their former running backs coach, Jeff Nixon, who recently transferred to Syracuse.

Joel Thomas: A Track Record of Success

Joel Thomas, with a coaching career that spans over two decades, brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has been an integral part of the Saints’ coaching staff since 2015, helping mold star players such as Alvin Kamara. Kamara, under Thomas’s guidance, has garnered five Pro Bowl selections and has consistently delivered remarkable performances in total yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. The Saints, with Thomas at the helm of the running backs coaching, have led the NFL in rushing touchdowns since 2015, securing 25 individual 100-yard performances.

A Blend of NFL and Collegiate Coaching Experience

Thomas’s rich coaching experience extends beyond the NFL. His career, which kicked off in 2000 at Purdue as a grad assistant, includes stints at the collegiate level with esteemed universities such as the University of Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Louisville, and Purdue. A former running back himself at the University of Idaho from 1993 to 1998, Thomas brings a unique player’s perspective to coaching, which has undoubtedly contributed to his success.

Looking Forward

The New York Giants are in a phase of transformation, and bringing onboard a seasoned professional like Thomas could significantly enhance their coaching staff. This move reflects their intent to invest in the right resources and expertise to regain their competitive edge. The interview process is still underway, and the final decision will likely depend on how well Thomas’s coaching philosophy aligns with the Giants’ vision for their future. However, if chosen, Thomas’s arrival could herald a promising new era for the Giants’ running game.