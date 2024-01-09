en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New York Giants Eye Raiders’ Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
New York Giants Eye Raiders’ Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach

The New York Giants, under the direction of new head coach Brian Daboll, is in the midst of restructuring their coaching staff following a disappointing 2022 season. The recent departure of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has triggered a search for a capable replacement, with the spotlight currently aimed at Carmen Bricillo, the current offensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Background and Success of Carmen Bricillo

Bricillo’s coaching career spans various levels, from high school to the NFL, and includes a stint with the New England Patriots under renowned coach Bill Belichick. His influence on the Raiders’ offensive line in 2023 was significant, leading to impressive statistics. The team ranked third in true pass sets and ninth in composite pass protection score, highlighting Bricillo’s ability to produce an efficient and protective offensive line.

The Need for Offensive Line Improvement

The Giants’ need for a competent offensive line coach is pressing. The team suffered from persistent issues in their offensive line during the 2022 season and allowed a record number of sacks. The resulting quarterback injuries disrupted the team’s performance and emphasized the necessity for a strong offensive line. The search for a new offensive line coach is thus seen as a critical offseason move by the Giants, needed to develop young players and improve the overall performance of the team’s offensive line.

Process of Restructuring

As part of the restructuring process, the Giants are likely to conduct several interviews this offseason, aiming to build a strong coaching team that can guide the team to better performance in the upcoming seasons. The interview of Carmen Bricillo is a significant step in this direction, and the decision to bring him onboard could potentially herald a new era for the Giants’ offensive line.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
16 seconds ago
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
In a significant move that marks a new chapter for Texas high school football, Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District (ISD) has appointed Jeremy Mullins as the inaugural head coach for the new football program at Eagle Mountain High School. The announcement comes on the back of an impressive tenure by Mullins at the Tolar
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
4 mins ago
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
4 mins ago
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
42 seconds ago
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
48 seconds ago
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
58 seconds ago
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
13 seconds
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
17 seconds
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
43 seconds
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
49 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
59 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
1 min
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
2 mins
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
4 mins
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
4 mins
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
46 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
60 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app