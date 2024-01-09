New York Giants Eye Raiders’ Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role

The tides of change are sweeping through the New York Giants’ coaching staff. Following a season marked by struggle and disappointment, head coach Brian Daboll is spearheading a major reshaping of his team. The first order of business? A much-needed overhaul of the offensive line, starting with the ousting of its coach, Bobby Johnson.

A Search for Fresh Tactics and Vision

The Giants’ offensive line, under Johnson’s stewardship, grappled with several issues, including stunted development and a tendency to allow a near-record number of sacks. These shortcomings indicated an urgent need for improvement, a call answered by Daboll’s search for a new offensive line coach.

A New Contender Emerges

Amidst the reshuffling, one name has emerged at the forefront of Daboll’s radar – Carmen Bricillo. Currently serving as the offensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, Bricillo, whose coaching career took flight at the high school level and gradually ascended through various college and NFL roles, has been granted permission by the Raiders to interview with the Giants.

Track Record of Success

Under Bricillo’s guidance, the Raiders’ offensive line has seen a marked improvement. Their performance soared with high pass-blocking efficiency and a reduction in quarterback pressures, placing them third in true pass sets and ninth in composite pass protection score. If Bricillo brings these successful strategies and his proven track record to the Giants, a significant shift in the team’s offensive line dynamics could be on the horizon.