New Year’s Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park

The New Year’s Day of 2024 in Franklin was marked by a unique event—a group of five brave souls took a frigid plunge into the Winnipesaukee River. But this was no mere test of endurance. It was a fundraiser for Mill City Park, an ambitious project that aims to establish New England’s first whitewater park. The event raised $4,000, contributing to the park’s ongoing development which is currently one-third complete.

Building Momentum for Mill City Park

Leading the initiative was Timmy Morrill, the vice president of the park’s board and president of the Franklin Outing Club. Despite initial hesitation, Morrill decided to participate in the plunge after successfully raising $1,000 in pledges. This demonstration of commitment and community spirit is reflective of the drive behind Mill City Park. The park, when completed, will feature a standing wave, an amphitheater, a surfing wave, and areas for beginner paddlers. It is expected to draw kayakers and spectators to Franklin, in addition to hosting paddling competitions.

Community Impact and Future Goals

Even in its incomplete state, Mill City Park is already having a positive influence on the community. It has attracted visitors and stimulated the growth of local restaurants and housing. Morrill, invigorated by the plunge, plans to raise $20,000 for the next year’s event in a friendly competition with executive director Marty Parichand.

The Polar Plunge: A Test of Endurance

The river’s temperature was estimated at 40 degrees during the plunge. Despite the cold, the event drew a large crowd, with 75 kayakers and around 300 spectators. Nick Mason, the secretary of the board, was among those who kayaked on the river. He described the conditions as strong Class IV rapids. The turnout for the event was noted to be significantly larger than in previous years, indicating growing interest and commitment to paddling in the region.