en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New Year’s Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
New Year’s Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park

The New Year’s Day of 2024 in Franklin was marked by a unique event—a group of five brave souls took a frigid plunge into the Winnipesaukee River. But this was no mere test of endurance. It was a fundraiser for Mill City Park, an ambitious project that aims to establish New England’s first whitewater park. The event raised $4,000, contributing to the park’s ongoing development which is currently one-third complete.

Building Momentum for Mill City Park

Leading the initiative was Timmy Morrill, the vice president of the park’s board and president of the Franklin Outing Club. Despite initial hesitation, Morrill decided to participate in the plunge after successfully raising $1,000 in pledges. This demonstration of commitment and community spirit is reflective of the drive behind Mill City Park. The park, when completed, will feature a standing wave, an amphitheater, a surfing wave, and areas for beginner paddlers. It is expected to draw kayakers and spectators to Franklin, in addition to hosting paddling competitions.

Community Impact and Future Goals

Even in its incomplete state, Mill City Park is already having a positive influence on the community. It has attracted visitors and stimulated the growth of local restaurants and housing. Morrill, invigorated by the plunge, plans to raise $20,000 for the next year’s event in a friendly competition with executive director Marty Parichand.

The Polar Plunge: A Test of Endurance

The river’s temperature was estimated at 40 degrees during the plunge. Despite the cold, the event drew a large crowd, with 75 kayakers and around 300 spectators. Nick Mason, the secretary of the board, was among those who kayaked on the river. He described the conditions as strong Class IV rapids. The turnout for the event was noted to be significantly larger than in previous years, indicating growing interest and commitment to paddling in the region.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary

By Salman Khan

Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley

By Salman Khan

Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches

By Salman Khan

University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson

By Salman Khan

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience ...
@Health · 1 min
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience ...
heart comment 0
Montez Sweat: The ‘Tez Effect’ Enhancing Chicago Bears’ Defense

By Salman Khan

Montez Sweat: The 'Tez Effect' Enhancing Chicago Bears' Defense
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players

By Salman Khan

UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players
Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong

By Salman Khan

Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong
UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week

By Salman Khan

UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week
Latest Headlines
World News
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
12 seconds
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
52 seconds
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
1 min
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
1 min
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
1 min
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
1 min
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
1 min
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
1 min
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
1 min
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
33 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app