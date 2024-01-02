en English
New Year’s Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay

On New Year’s Day, Japan was hit by a series of catastrophic earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 7.6, resulting in numerous fatalities. The epicenter of the quake was around the Noto peninsula, causing significant structural damage and fires, particularly in the city of Wajima. The devastation led to the activation of a tsunami alert and hampered rescue efforts due to debris on the roads and continuous aftershocks. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leading disaster management efforts, said that about 1,000 Japanese troops were participating in rescue operations.

Canadian Citizens Safe; CEOs Reach Record Pay

Despite the widespread destruction, there have been no reports of Canadian citizens being injured or missing as a result of the earthquakes. In other news from Canada, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a report stating that the country’s 100 highest-paid CEOs reached record compensation levels in 2022. However, this executive echelon only includes four women, the same number of CEOs named ‘Mark’ and ‘Scott.’

Israeli Supreme Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Plans

In the political arena, Israel’s Supreme Court invalidated a significant component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform plans. The specifics of the invalidated proposal were not immediately available.

Ella Shelton Scores in Professional Women’s Hockey

Moving to sports, Ella Shelton, from Ingersoll, Ontario, made history as the first individual to score a goal in the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Plant-Based Drug vs. Nicotine Replacement Therapy

In healthcare news, a recent study suggests that a low-cost, plant-based drug could potentially surpass nicotine replacement therapy in effectiveness for those seeking to quit smoking. Detailed findings of the study are yet to be released.

New Laws and Rules in Canada

Finally, the announcement mentions that new laws and rules are set to be implemented in Canada in 2024, although it does not specify which areas these changes will affect.

Canada Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

