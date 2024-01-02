New Year’s Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay

On New Year’s Day, Japan was hit by a series of catastrophic earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 7.6, resulting in numerous fatalities. The epicenter of the quake was around the Noto peninsula, causing significant structural damage and fires, particularly in the city of Wajima. The devastation led to the activation of a tsunami alert and hampered rescue efforts due to debris on the roads and continuous aftershocks. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leading disaster management efforts, said that about 1,000 Japanese troops were participating in rescue operations.

Canadian Citizens Safe; CEOs Reach Record Pay

Despite the widespread destruction, there have been no reports of Canadian citizens being injured or missing as a result of the earthquakes. In other news from Canada, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a report stating that the country’s 100 highest-paid CEOs reached record compensation levels in 2022. However, this executive echelon only includes four women, the same number of CEOs named ‘Mark’ and ‘Scott.’

Israeli Supreme Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Plans

In the political arena, Israel’s Supreme Court invalidated a significant component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform plans. The specifics of the invalidated proposal were not immediately available.

Ella Shelton Scores in Professional Women’s Hockey

Moving to sports, Ella Shelton, from Ingersoll, Ontario, made history as the first individual to score a goal in the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Plant-Based Drug vs. Nicotine Replacement Therapy

In healthcare news, a recent study suggests that a low-cost, plant-based drug could potentially surpass nicotine replacement therapy in effectiveness for those seeking to quit smoking. Detailed findings of the study are yet to be released.

New Laws and Rules in Canada

Finally, the announcement mentions that new laws and rules are set to be implemented in Canada in 2024, although it does not specify which areas these changes will affect.