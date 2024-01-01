New Year’s Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances

As the clock chimed in the New Year, the college football bowl season served up a thrilling platter of matchups. On the center stage, the Reliaquest Bowl witnessed a fierce battle between the 17th-ranked LSU and Wisconsin. Against the odds, LSU, sans their Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, clinched a victory with a nail-biting score of 35-31. The pendulum swung in LSU’s favor in the final minutes, courtesy of a decisive touchdown scored a tad over three minutes before the final whistle.

Record-Setting Fiesta Bowl

Parallelly, the Fiesta Bowl unfurled a contest between No. 23 Liberty and No. 8 Oregon. The highlight of the match was Oregon’s quarterback, Bo Nix, who etched his name in the school annals by scoring his 43rd passing touchdown of the season. This feat helped Oregon establish a commanding lead over Liberty as the teams headed for halftime.

Citrus Bowl Showdown

In the Citrus Bowl, No. 17 Iowa locked horns with No. 21 Tennessee. The early advantage went to Tennessee, courtesy of Nico Iamaleava’s 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The day was punctuated with remarkable plays, including Tanner Mordecai’s touchdown pass for Wisconsin, Harold Perkins’ rushing touchdown for LSU, and Kaleb Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown run that leveled the game for LSU in the first half.

Rose Bowl: A Fight for National Championship

Meanwhile, Alabama’s hopes for the College Football Playoff were hanging by a thread as they squared off against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The victor would secure a coveted spot in the national championship game. Alabama’s quarterback, Jalen Milroe, who has steered the team to 11 consecutive victories, faced the uphill task of breaching Michigan’s formidable defense. Adding to the tension was Nick Saban’s streak of turning Alabama into national champions, which teetered on the brink this season.

The College Football Playoff spotlighted a face-off between Michigan and Alabama. Michigan was on the prowl for their first win in the playoff era, while Alabama, the most successful team in the four-team playoff era, was gunning for its fourth national title.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl saw Nico Iamaleava, a freshman quarterback, catapult Tennessee to a 45-28 victory over Iowa. He matched the program record for rushing touchdowns in a bowl game and exhibited a stellar performance, completing 7 of 13 passes for 94 yards and rushing for two touchdowns. Tennessee’s defense also put up a robust display, forcing turnovers and sacking Iowa’s quarterback on multiple occasions.