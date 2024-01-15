New Tax Season Begins: IRS Announces Changes and Improvements for 2023

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to open the 2023 tax season on January 29, 2024. In anticipation of over 128.7 million tax returns, the agency is undertaking a significant revamp of its technological infrastructure and customer service processes to facilitate a smoother, more efficient tax filing experience for the public. This development is fueled in large part by funding secured through the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

New Inflation-Adjusted Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

This tax season introduces new, inflation-adjusted tax brackets and standard deductions, potentially resulting in additional money for taxpayers. The IRS is also offering tax breaks for electric cars and energy-efficient home improvements, reflecting an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. The public is urged to stay informed about changes in tax policies, particularly those proposed in the upcoming presidential election, as these can significantly impact individuals' financial futures.

IRS Direct File Program

A noteworthy introduction in this tax season is the IRS direct file program. Eligible taxpayers will now be able to file their 2023 returns online directly with the IRS through this new, electronic pilot. The IRS anticipates that most refunds will be issued in less than 21 days, optimizing the experience for taxpayers and accelerating the refund process.

Enhanced Services for Taxpayers

As part of its efforts to improve service delivery, the IRS plans to increase the number of walk-in centers and enhance paperless processing. It will also introduce enhanced individual online accounts for taxpayers, further streamlining the tax filing and management process.