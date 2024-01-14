en English
Sports

New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
As the new year unfolds, the Quad City Rollers, a renowned flat-track roller derby team, is gearing up for its 18th year with an invigorating mix of seasoned skaters and fresh faces. This unique team, composed of female and gender non-conforming individuals, is a testament to the power of community and kinship, with its member-owned and volunteer-run structure.

Rolling Forward with Tradition and Innovation

Stationed at the Eldridge Community Center, the team has been a beacon of camaraderie and inclusivity in the Quad-Cities. The Rollers have etched their name in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s North American Northeast division, currently standing tall at the 40th spot among 130 teams. The team’s season stretches from January to June and resumes from August to November, marking a dedicated commitment to the physically demanding and technically intricate sport. Their first home bout of 2024 is set for March 30, promising an exhilarating display of skill and tenacity.

The Derby Journey: From Newbie to Pro

With open arms, the team welcomes new participants, charmingly referred to as ‘newbies.’ These fledglings undergo a rigorous ‘derby bootcamp,’ where they master the basics of the sport, even down to learning how to fall safely. Despite the high stakes and adrenalized action, roller derby is also a platform for personal expression. Players often adopt unique derby names and customize their gear, adding a dash of individuality to the whirling chaos of the rink.

An Inclusive Community on Wheels

At the core of the Quad City Rollers lies an unwavering spirit of inclusivity. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or a curious observer, a local or a newcomer to the area, the team offers an immediate social circle and a sense of belonging. This inclusive ethos, coupled with the shared thrill of the sport, fosters a bond that transcends the rink and seeps into everyday life, reinforcing the team’s mantra of kinship and community.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

