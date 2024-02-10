New RSA Leadership: Fostering Unity and Healthy Living Through Sports

On a crisp January morning in Tseminyu, the Rengma Sports Association (RSA) ushered in a new era of leadership. The installation ceremony, held at the RSA Rostrum on January 9, 2024, marked the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected team, led by G K Rengma as President.

Advertisment

A Fresh Chapter: The New RSA Leadership

The new leadership team at the Rengma Sports Association is a blend of seasoned sports administrators and former athletes. Akhu Kath and Tenyebinlo Himb will serve as Vice Presidents, while Jwenbu Semp takes on the role of General Secretary.

The team also includes ten other office bearers and representatives from seven ranges serving as executives, advisors, and committee members. This diverse group brings a wealth of experience and passion for sports, ready to work towards the development of sports in the Rengma community.

Advertisment

A Mission to Foster Unity and Healthy Living

The new RSA leadership team has pledged to promote sports as a means of fostering unity and promoting healthy living. They aim to provide opportunities for all Rengma community members to participate in sports and physical activities, regardless of age or ability.

G K Rengma, the newly elected President, expressed his commitment to making sports accessible and inclusive. "We believe that sports have the power to bring people together and promote healthy lifestyles," he said. "Our mission is to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to participate in sports and reap the benefits."

Advertisment

Building on a Rich History

The Rengma Sports Association has a long and proud history of promoting sports and physical activity in the Rengma community. Founded in 1995, the RSA has organized numerous sports events and initiatives, providing opportunities for thousands of people to get involved in sports.

The new leadership team is committed to building on this rich history and taking the RSA to new heights. They plan to invest in infrastructure, develop new sports programs, and strengthen partnerships with other sports organizations.

Advertisment

"We are excited about the future of the Rengma Sports Association," said Jwenbu Semp, the new General Secretary. "We have a strong foundation to build upon, and with the support of our community, we believe we can make a real difference in promoting sports and healthy living."

As the new RSA leadership team settles into their roles, they are eager to get to work and make a positive impact on the Rengma community. With their passion for sports and commitment to inclusivity, they are well-equipped to lead the Rengma Sports Association into a new era of growth and success.

The installation of the new leadership team at the Rengma Sports Association marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in the organization's history. Led by G K Rengma as President, the team of experienced sports administrators and former athletes is committed to promoting sports as a means of fostering unity and promoting healthy living in the Rengma community. With their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience, they are well-prepared to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

As they embark on their four-year term, the new RSA leadership team is eager to build on the association's rich history and make a positive impact on the lives of Rengma community members. With their passion for sports and commitment to inclusivity, they are well-equipped to lead the Rengma Sports Association into a new era of growth and success.