Sports

New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree

In the tranquil waters of Lake Wateree, nestled within the Catawba Wateree River Basin in South Carolina, an unexpected event broke the stillness. Two local fishermen, Destin Fox and Ryan Williams, wrestled with a catch that would soon make headlines. They reeled in a colossal 94-pound blue catfish, setting a new record for the largest catfish ever discovered in this river basin.

A Record Catch

Surrounded by the peaceful serenity of Lake Wateree, Fox and Williams were as stunned as they were thrilled. Their catch was an impressive 94-pound blue catfish, a weight that shattered the previous record for the Catawba Wateree River Basin. The sheer size of the catch paints a vivid picture of the biodiversity and health of the local aquatic ecosystem.

Comparative Giants

Despite the overwhelming size of their catch, it falls short of the largest blue catfish caught in South Carolina. That record is held by an even more impressive beast – a 113.8-pound blue catfish caught in 2017 on Lake Moultrie. The bar is set even higher in North Carolina. The state’s largest blue catfish, a staggering 127-pound specimen, was reeled in from the Roanoke River in 2021.

The Potential of Blue Catfish

Blue catfish, known for their size and strength, can grow even larger. Researchers indicate they can exceed 100 pounds, a testament to their inherent resilience and adaptability. This record-breaking catch by Fox and Williams underscores the potential lurking beneath the surface of our lakes and rivers.

After their record-setting catch, the duo decided to release the catfish back into Lake Wateree. Their action was a nod to conservation efforts and a gift to other anglers. The chance to reel in this magnificent creature remains, as it continues to grow, perhaps even setting new records in the future.

Sports United States Wildlife
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

