New Parking Restrictions at Kassam Stadium to Combat Misuse, Effective March 14

New parking regulations are set to be introduced at the Kassam Stadium and Leisure Park by the Firoka Group of Companies, aiming to tackle the issue of parking space misuse by individuals not utilizing Oxford United's facilities. Starting from Thursday, March 14, the Parking Eye system, akin to those at nearby hotels, will enforce these new measures. However, accommodations have been made for fans around match times and other specific scenarios.

Strategic Implementation

The introduction of the Parking Eye system marks a significant shift in how parking will be managed at the stadium and adjacent leisure park. This move is designed to ensure that parking spaces are used appropriately by visitors and fans of Oxford United, particularly during the hustle and bustle of match days and other events. To mitigate inconvenience, a grace period of four hours before and after each home game will be in effect, allowing fans ample time to enjoy the facilities without worrying about parking violations.

Concessions and Limitations

Recognizing the importance of access to the ticket office, club shop, and official meetings, a special 20-minute window has been established, which can be extended up to three hours upon vehicle registration. However, the new policy introduces a notable restriction for fans planning to use the London Road Coaches for away games, as they will no longer be able to leave their cars in the parking lots. Alternative parking has been suggested along Grenoble Road. Additionally, overnight parking is explicitly prohibited under the new system.

Adjusting to New Norms

Signage at the Kassam Stadium and Leisure Park will provide full details of the parking updates, guiding visitors and fans through the new regulations. The overarching goal of these changes is to enhance the experience of United supporters and leisure park visitors, ensuring that the facilities are used as intended and remain accessible to those attending events or matches. Fans and visitors are encouraged to take note of these adjustments and plan their visits with the new parking guidelines in mind.

The introduction of stringent parking restrictions at the Kassam Stadium and Leisure Park represents a thoughtful approach to managing space and resources efficiently, while also addressing the longstanding issue of parking misuse. As the community adjusts to these changes, the ultimate success of this initiative will hinge on the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders involved.