New Orleans Saints Mull Over Potential Offensive Coordinators With Sean McVay Connections

Emerging from the NFL's coaching carousel, the New Orleans Saints are reportedly eyeing three potential candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. The list includes Dan Pitcher, Zac Robinson, and Shane Waldron, all of whom share a common thread: ties to the coaching philosophy of Sean McVay.

McVay's Disciples as Potential Game Changers

The Saints' interest in these coaching figures is deeply rooted in their desire to overhaul their offensive strategy. Their gaze is fixed on implementing a more potent running game and a passing attack that leans heavily on play action and deep throws. This strategic shift aligns seamlessly with their roster's inherent strengths and could potentially take their game to new heights.

Among the potential hires, Dan Pitcher, currently serving under Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, has not directly worked with McVay. However, his mentor, Taylor, is a product of the McVay coaching system, indicating a shared coaching philosophy. Pitcher's potential contribution to the Saints could be vital, considering his experience and understanding of the McVay/Taylor coaching lineage.

Aiming for Offensive Efficiency

Robinson and Waldron, meanwhile, both have direct experience with McVay, with Robinson currently serving as the Los Angeles Rams' QB coach. Robinson's tenure under McVay has seen him playing a crucial role in developing quarterbacks such as Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. His expertise could significantly impact the Saints' offensive dynamics, making him a coveted asset amongst other NFL franchises vying for his services.

Shane Waldron, although currently with the Seattle Seahawks, also has a history of working under McVay. His experience could be instrumental in introducing new offensive strategies to the Saints, helping them improve their performance in key areas where they have been lagging.

Revamping the Saints' Strategy

The Saints' focus on these potential hires indicates their intent to improve their performance in areas such as yards per carry before contact, the use of zone blocking in the run game, and increasing yards after the catch. This fresh approach aims to leverage their receivers' abilities to make plays both deep and after the catch, making their offense more dynamic and efficient. The anticipated offensive revamp underlines the Saints' commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of a more effective, cohesive offense.