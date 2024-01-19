New Orleans Saints' Coaching Overhaul: Strategic Moves for 2024 NFL Season

An unprecedented shift is underway in the New Orleans Saints' coaching team as they gear up for the 2024 NFL season. The team's General Manager, Mickey Loomis, has confirmed the return of Coach Dennis Allen for a third season, while announcing the departure of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. The Saints are now on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator, marking a significant change in their strategic approach.

The Saints' Strategic Shake-Up

In a move that indicates a comprehensive overhaul, the Saints have parted ways with several key members of their coaching team. Aside from Carmichael, linebackers coach Michael Hodges is likely to depart, with the New England Patriots showing interest in him for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Additionally, running backs coach Joel Thomas and two other assistants were let go in what can only be described as a coaching shakeup within the Saints' organization.

All Eyes on Coach Dennis Allen

Despite the revamp, the Saints have decided to retain Coach Dennis Allen for a third season. The decision underscores the faith the organization places in Allen, with his influence expected to be crucial in the selection of new coaching staff. Allen's connections and past collaborations are likely to be pivotal in the upcoming interviews for coaching candidates.

Dattitude Podcast: An In-Depth Look

This wave of coaching changes and its implications for the team's future was discussed in the latest episode of the Dattitude Podcast (Ep. 205). The podcast, hosted by Jim Derry and Larry Holder, is available on demand post-broadcast on various platforms including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and SoundCloud. The episode not only delved into the Saints' coaching decisions but also offered predictions for the upcoming NFL Divisional Round playoff games.