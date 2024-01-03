New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City’s Sporting Image

The Allstate Sugar Bowl, recently held in New Orleans, exemplified the significant economic and promotional value of major sporting events for a city. This came simultaneously with the announcement that the New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King have decided to continue their naming rights agreement for the New Orleans Arena, also known as the Smoothie King Center, into the foreseeable future.

A Renewed Commitment

The original deal, estimated to be worth around $40 million, was inked in 2014. Despite Smoothie King moving its headquarters from Metairie, Louisiana, to Texas, the company has chosen to preserve the partnership. The specifics of the new agreement remain undisclosed. The extension of this deal highlights the importance of such arenas to a city’s image and economy, generating substantial revenue and attracting thousands of fans.

The Smoothie King Center: Poised for Improvements

Although the Smoothie King Center is among the smallest NBA arenas in terms of seating capacity, this renewed commitment may pave the way for the necessary renovations. The venue, built in 1999, can accommodate 16,867 spectators and is now faced with the need to compete with other modern NBA arenas. The future of the arena, including potential expansion or relocation, remains uncertain.

The Future of New Orleans’ Sporting Landscape

With a $500 million renovation of the neighboring Caesars Superdome currently in progress, expectations are high that the state and the Pelicans will eventually address the venue’s limitations. This is crucial to maintain competitiveness with other NBA cities and to continue attracting events, fans, and tourism revenue. As the Pelicans’ lease at the arena is set to expire this summer, the franchise has expressed its intent to remain there until at least the end of this decade.