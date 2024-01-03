en English
Business

New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City’s Sporting Image

The Allstate Sugar Bowl, recently held in New Orleans, exemplified the significant economic and promotional value of major sporting events for a city. This came simultaneously with the announcement that the New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King have decided to continue their naming rights agreement for the New Orleans Arena, also known as the Smoothie King Center, into the foreseeable future.

A Renewed Commitment

The original deal, estimated to be worth around $40 million, was inked in 2014. Despite Smoothie King moving its headquarters from Metairie, Louisiana, to Texas, the company has chosen to preserve the partnership. The specifics of the new agreement remain undisclosed. The extension of this deal highlights the importance of such arenas to a city’s image and economy, generating substantial revenue and attracting thousands of fans.

The Smoothie King Center: Poised for Improvements

Although the Smoothie King Center is among the smallest NBA arenas in terms of seating capacity, this renewed commitment may pave the way for the necessary renovations. The venue, built in 1999, can accommodate 16,867 spectators and is now faced with the need to compete with other modern NBA arenas. The future of the arena, including potential expansion or relocation, remains uncertain.

The Future of New Orleans’ Sporting Landscape

With a $500 million renovation of the neighboring Caesars Superdome currently in progress, expectations are high that the state and the Pelicans will eventually address the venue’s limitations. This is crucial to maintain competitiveness with other NBA cities and to continue attracting events, fans, and tourism revenue. As the Pelicans’ lease at the arena is set to expire this summer, the franchise has expressed its intent to remain there until at least the end of this decade.

Business Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

