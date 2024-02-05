New Orleans High School Athlete of the Week: Vote Now

In a unique celebration of youthful talent and sporting prowess, a poll has been launched to crown the best high school athlete of the week from January 29 to February 3 in the New Orleans area. Covering a broad spectrum of sports, including basketball, track, soccer, and wrestling, the poll recognizes the outstanding performances of students from schools in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and the River Parishes.

A Diverse Array of Athletic Achievements

Noteworthy performances are aplenty in the boys' category, with all the nominated athletes exhibiting remarkable skill in their respective sports. For instance, Dagan Bruno from John Curtis not only made an unforgettable game-winning basketball shot but also shines as an all-district quarterback and baseball player. In the same vein, Jeremiah Lucas, a basketball player from Bonnabel, consistently scored high points in recent games, leaving an indelible mark on the court.

Track and field also have their star in Germain Smith-Mata from Warren Easton, who blazed his way to a new record in the 60-meter dash. In soccer, Christopher Wallace from Rummel netted an impressive five goals in a single match, while Spencer Lanosga from Jesuit clinched a wrestling state championship.

Wrestling Champions in the Spotlight

The wrestling arena, in particular, has seen a host of champions from Jesuit, Brother Martin, Holy Cross, Shaw, John Curtis, De La Salle, and Rummel, all of whom have clinched titles in their respective weight divisions. Their victories, carved out of sweat and dedication, are a testament to the never-give-up spirit of high school athletics.

The Power of Community Participation

This poll represents more than a competition; it is an opportunity for the community to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of these young athletes. Community members can not only vote but also suggest additional candidates for future polls, thereby playing an active role in spotlighting local talent. The winner of the poll will be announced on The Times-Picayune High School Sports Facebook page, turning a spotlight on the heroes of our local high school sports.