New Orleans’ Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer

The city of New Orleans is abuzz with anticipation as NOLA.com hosts a poll to determine this week’s Boys Athlete of the Week. Five local high school athletes have been nominated, each having demonstrated exceptional performances in their respective sports. The community is eagerly invited to cast their vote for their preferred athlete. The poll will close its gates at noon on Thursday, and the anticipation will culminate with the announcement of the winner on The Times-Picayune High School Sports Facebook page.

The Contenders

Among the nominated candidates is Daryl Adams from L.B. Landry. Adams showcased his prowess on the basketball court, scoring a cumulative total of 65 points across two games. Tim Duhe from Rummel is another contender who has proven his worth on the basketball court. He played a crucial role in the state championship game and even scored the winning shot in a semifinal.

Also in the race is Turner Duncan from St. Augustine. Duncan’s contribution of 19 points led his team to an overtime victory. Dwight Magee from Crescent City is not far behind in the competition. Magee marked a memorable performance by scoring 36 points with a spectacular eight 3-pointers in a single game. Last but not least, Germain Smith-Mata from Warren Easton has carved a niche for himself in the field of athletics. He set a new meet record in the 60 meters at the LSU High School Classic.

Participating in Future Polls

For those interested in future polls, submissions can be directed to Christopher Dabe. The weekly poll is not just a competition but a platform to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions and individual achievements of these young athletes. It’s a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in their sport.