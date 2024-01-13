en English
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball

On a day of adrenaline and competition, the college basketball court witnessed an intense face-off between San Diego State and New Mexico. The game, which was watched by a crowd of 15,437 people, saw an electrifying performance from both teams, ending on an impactful note with New Mexico reigning supreme with a final score of 88 to 70.

San Diego State’s Performance Breakdown

San Diego State, led by Jaedon LeDee, showcased a remarkable performance. LeDee, who was on the court for 37 minutes, scored 15 points, demonstrating his resilience and skill. The team also saw significant contributions from Byrd and Trammell, who scored 13 and 12 points respectively. The overall field goal percentage for the team was noted at 40.6%, while their free throw percentage stood at 55%. Despite their determined efforts, they fell short in their three-point attempts, making only 7 out of 22, which amounted to a 31.8% success rate. On the defensive front, the team managed to make 6 steals and 12 turnovers, with Pal blocking a shot.

New Mexico’s Spectacular Show

New Mexico, on the other hand, saw a strong performance from Toppin who played 31 minutes and scored a commendable 17 points. The star of the game, however, was House, who led the team with an astounding 26 points, followed by Mashburn with 19. The team’s field goal percentage was slightly higher at 44.1%, with a free throw percentage of 67.7%. Their 7 out of 24 three-point attempts equated to a 29.2% success rate. The defensive strength of the team was evident in their 14 blocked shots, spearheaded by Joseph and Toppin, who both made 5 each. The match saw 10 turnovers and 8 steals from the team.

Aftermath and Upcoming Games

The victory by New Mexico not only broke San Diego State’s seven-game winning streak but also boosted their standings in the Mountain West Conference. The game’s aftermath leaves San Diego State likely to drop out of the Top 25, while New Mexico’s win helps them stay in contention. Moving forward, the Lobos are set to face Utah State, while the Aztecs will be pitted against Nevada in their upcoming games.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

