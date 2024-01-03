New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off

As the New Mexico State Aggies gear up to host the UTEP Miners in an exciting college basketball matchup in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the anticipation on both sides is palpable. The Aggies, boasting an impressive 6-1 home record, are fresh off a victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers, with Robert Carpenter contributing a commendable 20 points to their 66-61 triumph.

Aggies’ Steady Performance

The Aggies have been managing an average of 70.9 points per game and have been allowing 72.8 points to their adversaries. Their remarkable performance has been punctuated by key players such as Robert Carpenter, who has been shooting at 47.0% and averaging 10.9 points. Another player who has been instrumental in keeping the Aggies at the top of their game is Kaosi Ezeagu, who has maintained an average of 9.9 points over the last ten games.

Miners’ Struggle on the Road

The Miners, on the other hand, despite not having won any of their three road games, have managed to maintain an average score of 76.7 points per game and have conceded 69.8 points to their opponents. Standing fourth in the CUSA in scoring, they have a shooting percentage of 45.6%. Leading the pack for the Miners are Zid Powell and Tae Hardy. Powell is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals, while Hardy has been contributing an average of 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in the past ten games.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Over the last ten games, the Aggies have averaged 70.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, and 13.2 assists, whereas the Miners have averaged 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. The upcoming game marks the first meeting between the two teams in CUSA play for the season, adding an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the matchup.