New Memorial Bench Honors Late Coach David Wilkes at Brunton Park

In a touching tribute to a beloved figure, Brunton Park has unveiled a memorial bench in honor of the late David Wilkes, a former coach who left an indelible mark on the football community. The bench, nestled within the recently created memory garden near the East Stand, was installed with the help of United's former players' association and serves as a testament to Wilkes' unwavering dedication to football and his stoic character.

A Lasting Legacy

David Wilkes' influence extended far beyond the football pitch. Known for his steadfast commitment and unwavering spirit, Wilkes was a beacon of inspiration for many. The bench, a vinyl-coated steel structure offering both comfort and durability, is a fitting symbol of his enduring legacy.

The unveiling ceremony, held on Saturday, was a poignant gathering of Wilkes' family, friends, and colleagues. Former manager Mick Wadsworth and ex-United midfielder Paul Murray were among the attendees, paying their respects to a man who had significantly shaped their careers and lives.

A Community United in Remembrance

The memorial bench is more than just a piece of furniture; it's a rallying point for a community bound by shared memories and a love for football. The installation of the bench marks the beginning of a new chapter in Brunton Park's history, one that honors the past while looking forward to the future.

Discussions are currently underway for a charity game in Wilkes' memory, further cementing his legacy in the hearts and minds of the football community. This event, like the bench, will serve as a reminder of Wilkes' impact and the indomitable spirit he embodied.

A Fitting Tribute

As the sun sets on another day at Brunton Park, the memorial bench stands as a silent sentinel, a testament to the life and work of David Wilkes. It's a place where friends and family can gather, share stories, and remember a man who touched their lives in profound ways.

The bench, priced under $5,000 and manufactured by Blue Imp, is a traditional style structure that offers comfort, style, and durability—qualities that Wilkes himself embodied. It's a fitting tribute to a man who, though no longer physically present, continues to inspire and unite the football community.

Brunton Park's memory garden has gained a new resident, a symbol of resilience, dedication, and love for football. As the world of sports continues to evolve, the bench serves as a reminder of the enduring power of human connection and the profound impact one person can have on countless lives.

In the quiet corners of Brunton Park, David Wilkes' legacy lives on, etched in steel and woven into the fabric of the football community. The memorial bench, a simple yet powerful tribute, stands as a testament to a life well-lived and a spirit that refuses to be forgotten.