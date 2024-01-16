New Management Ushers in Hopeful Future for Campbellford Rebels

In a development that promises to breathe new life into a beloved local institution, the Campbellford Rebels Junior C hockey team has been acquired by a new management trio. The sale, which was given the green light by the Provincial Junior Hockey League in December, ensures the survival and revitalization of a team that has been an integral part of the Campbellford community since 1980.

New Owners, New Vision

The new co-owners, Daniel Giddings, Dave Marsh, and Bryce Ellis, each bring their unique strengths to the table. Giddings, CEO of Cabinet Craft and Design and Councillor for the Municipality of Trent Hills, will be leveraging his business development and public relations acumen to bolster the team's profile and success. Marsh, the proud owner of Grinder Sports, will use his marketing prowess to increase the team's visibility and attract sponsorship. And Ellis, owner of Ellis Construction and a former Rebel himself, will contribute his coaching expertise and team management experience to foster a winning culture within the squad.

Stepping Up for the Team

The new owners stepped in to purchase the Campbellford Rebels upon learning that the team was in danger of folding. Their investment not only saves the team but also serves as a testament to their commitment to the community, their love for the sport, and their belief in the potential of the Rebels. The trio has plans for development camps, seeking to nurture local talent and ensure the team's sustainability.

A New Chapter Begins

With a fresh start under the new management, the Campbellford Rebels are looking forward to a promising future. The co-owners are eager to make the team a central part of the community again, emphasizing their collective strength and complementary skill sets. As the Rebels gear up to play in the new arena, it's clear that the team is poised for an exciting new chapter in its long and storied history.