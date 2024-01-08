en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

New Jersey’s High School Ice Hockey: Morristown-Beard Leads as Teams Resume Post-Holiday

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
New Jersey’s High School Ice Hockey: Morristown-Beard Leads as Teams Resume Post-Holiday

Ice hockey teams across New Jersey have resumed their busy schedules post-holiday, with updated rankings reflecting their performance. A dominant force in the ice rink, Morristown-Beard, currently stands at the pinnacle of the rankings, sporting a 5-1 record. The team recently trounced Immaculate Heart with a resounding 7-1 victory, marking their fourth consecutive win. The upcoming week will see them face-off against Princeton Day, which occupies the second rank with a 5-2 record, and Oak Knoll.

Morristown-Beard: The Dominant Force

At the heart of the Morristown-Beard success story is a trio of senior captains – Toye, Byrne, and Wilson, who have made significant contributions both in terms of leadership and statistical output. Recently, they rallied to a 6-3 victory over Madison, with senior defenseman Brody Toye netting a hat trick and two assists, and senior forward Liam Wilson chipping in with a goal and three assists. As the team gears up for their Senior Night on Thursday, January 11th, they are noticeably playing more consistent and confident hockey.

Princeton Day: The Rising Challenger

Hot on the heels of the leaders is Princeton Day. With two back-to-back victories, they hold a spotless in-state record. Their schedule includes games against Morristown-Beard and Immaculate Heart, providing them an opportunity to upset the rankings and affirm their dominance.

Immaculate Heart, Pingry, and Oak Knoll: Seeking Momentum

Ranked third, Immaculate Heart boasts a 2-2 record. Despite a recent loss to Morristown-Beard, they are set to face Pingry in their next match. Pingry, currently in fourth place with a 1-3 scorecard, is hungry for their first victory since December 19th. Their upcoming fixtures against Immaculate Heart and Chatham-Millburn offer a chance to turn the tide. Finally, Oak Knoll, at the fifth rank with a 2-2 record, is coming back to the ice after a break since December 19th. Their next match against Morristown-Beard will test their mettle.

As the season progresses, all teams are seeking to gain momentum and make their mark in New Jersey’s high school ice hockey championship. With the games heating up, it is a must-watch for all sports enthusiasts.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
59 seconds ago
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
In the global sphere of football, Scotland’s Lee Erwin has carved a niche for himself. Aged 29, the Golden Boot winner of 2022 is continuing his scoring spree with Al Ahed in Lebanon, replicating his astounding performance with Finnish club Haka where he netted 20 goals in 28 league matches. Now, he’s added seven goals
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
59 seconds ago
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
1 min ago
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
18 seconds
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
26 seconds
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
1 min
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
1 min
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
1 min
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
13 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
13 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
14 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
14 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
31 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
47 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app