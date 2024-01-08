New Jersey’s High School Ice Hockey: Morristown-Beard Leads as Teams Resume Post-Holiday

Ice hockey teams across New Jersey have resumed their busy schedules post-holiday, with updated rankings reflecting their performance. A dominant force in the ice rink, Morristown-Beard, currently stands at the pinnacle of the rankings, sporting a 5-1 record. The team recently trounced Immaculate Heart with a resounding 7-1 victory, marking their fourth consecutive win. The upcoming week will see them face-off against Princeton Day, which occupies the second rank with a 5-2 record, and Oak Knoll.

Morristown-Beard: The Dominant Force

At the heart of the Morristown-Beard success story is a trio of senior captains – Toye, Byrne, and Wilson, who have made significant contributions both in terms of leadership and statistical output. Recently, they rallied to a 6-3 victory over Madison, with senior defenseman Brody Toye netting a hat trick and two assists, and senior forward Liam Wilson chipping in with a goal and three assists. As the team gears up for their Senior Night on Thursday, January 11th, they are noticeably playing more consistent and confident hockey.

Princeton Day: The Rising Challenger

Hot on the heels of the leaders is Princeton Day. With two back-to-back victories, they hold a spotless in-state record. Their schedule includes games against Morristown-Beard and Immaculate Heart, providing them an opportunity to upset the rankings and affirm their dominance.

Immaculate Heart, Pingry, and Oak Knoll: Seeking Momentum

Ranked third, Immaculate Heart boasts a 2-2 record. Despite a recent loss to Morristown-Beard, they are set to face Pingry in their next match. Pingry, currently in fourth place with a 1-3 scorecard, is hungry for their first victory since December 19th. Their upcoming fixtures against Immaculate Heart and Chatham-Millburn offer a chance to turn the tide. Finally, Oak Knoll, at the fifth rank with a 2-2 record, is coming back to the ice after a break since December 19th. Their next match against Morristown-Beard will test their mettle.

As the season progresses, all teams are seeking to gain momentum and make their mark in New Jersey’s high school ice hockey championship. With the games heating up, it is a must-watch for all sports enthusiasts.