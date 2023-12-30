en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

New Jersey Devils Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in Spectacular 6-2 Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:53 pm EST
New Jersey Devils Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in Spectacular 6-2 Victory

In an electrifying display of ice hockey, the New Jersey Devils triumphed over the Ottawa Senators with an impressive 6-2 victory on December 29, 2023, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The game witnessed exceptional performances from the Devils’ players, most notably the Hughes brothers and Jesper Bratt.

Brothers in Arms

Jack and Luke Hughes were pivotal in the Devils’ victory, each contributing a goal and two assists. Jack Hughes demonstrated his exceptional skills when he scored on a power play to level the score, marking his ninth multi-point game of the season. His younger brother, Luke Hughes, didn’t stay back, scoring the final goal for New Jersey, bringing the game to its victorious conclusion.

Bratt’s Brilliance and Daws’ Debut

Another key player in the game was Jesper Bratt, who had a significant impact with a goal and three assists. His spectacular wrist shot goal, led by Nico Hischier’s dive, was a highlight of the match. Meanwhile, the Devils’ goalie, Nico Daws, made a noteworthy season debut with 25 saves. Successfully stopping breakaways from the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris, Daws demonstrated his potential as a formidable goalie.

Senators’ Struggles

On the Senators’ side, the goals came from Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker. However, their efforts couldn’t match the Devils’ dominant performance. Ottawa’s goalie, Joonas Korpisalo, had a tough game, facing six goals on 30 shots. Despite the loss, the Senators displayed moments of solid gameplay, but they were unable to break the Devils’ momentum.

The Winning Streak

This victory marked the third consecutive win for the Devils and their fourth such streak this season. Tyler Toffoli’s goal, which was assisted by Bratt, was another highlight of the match. This game was one among several NHL games that day, with other notable matches including the Dallas Stars’ overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders’ recovery victory against the Washington Capitals.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colorado Avalanche Triumph Over St. Louis Blues: Johansen Marks 200th Career Goal

By Salman Khan

Columbus Blue Jackets Navigate Through Injury Setbacks with Optimism

By Salman Khan

Slovakia Triumphs over Norway in World Junior Championship

By Salman Khan

Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine

By Salman Khan

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 15 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts Under Scrutiny Amid Global Conflicts
24 seconds
Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts Under Scrutiny Amid Global Conflicts
GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment
2 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment
Colorado Avalanche Triumph Over St. Louis Blues: Johansen Marks 200th Career Goal
3 mins
Colorado Avalanche Triumph Over St. Louis Blues: Johansen Marks 200th Career Goal
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
3 mins
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
4 mins
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
5 mins
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
6 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
6 mins
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
6 mins
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
2 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
6 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app