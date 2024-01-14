en English
Sports

New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers’ Nine-Game Winning Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers’ Nine-Game Winning Streak

The New Jersey Devils shattered the Florida Panthers’ nine-game winning streak on Saturday night, securing a robust 4-1 victory in Sunrise, Florida. The Devils’ goalie, Nico Daws, emerged as a significant force, deflecting 35 shots throughout the game, contributing substantially to the team’s triumph.

Daws and Bratt in Spotlight

Nico Daws, the goalie for the Devils, demonstrated an impressive performance, stopping 36 shots. His performance was instrumental in ending the winning spree of the Panthers. On the other hand, Jesper Bratt continued his scoring streak, netting his 16th goal of the season. Bratt’s goal not only contributed to the victory but also put him on par with teammate Tyler Toffoli, making them the Devils’ top scorers this season.

Holtz and Haula Add to the Scoreline

Alexander Holtz and Erik Haula also played pivotal roles in the Devils’ win, each scoring their 10th goals of the season. Their contributions helped establish a significant lead, pushing the Panthers on the back foot and setting the stage for the Devils’ victory.

Devils on a Strong Run

The triumph over the Panthers was more than just a victory for the Devils. It demonstrated the team’s resilience and competitive spirit against top-tier teams. The Devils have been on a strong run, securing 13 out of a possible 18 points in their last nine games, with a 6-2-1 record. The game’s outcome reflects the Devils’ growing confidence and improving performance as they forge ahead in the current NHL season.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

