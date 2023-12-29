en English
North Korea

New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un

In the heart of North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, a new recreational facility has emerged, adding a touch of winter charm to the cityscape. A temporary outdoor ice rink has been unveiled, offering residents an opportunity to revel in the joy of ice skating during the frosty season.

A Luxury Beyond Reach

However, the icy allure of the rink remains a distant dream for most North Koreans living beyond the confines of the capital. The facility, despite its recreational appeal, is likely to be a luxury inaccessible to the majority, underscoring the socio-economic disparities that exist within the nation.

A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un

The establishment of the ice rink is more than just an addition to the city’s winter amusements. According to a report by North Korea’s party daily and insights from experts, it is a strategic move by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, designed to keep his core supporters in the city satisfied. These supporters, primarily residing in Pyongyang, wield significant influence and their loyalty is crucial to the leadership.

Cost-Effective Pleasantries

Apart from its strategic implications, the ice rink is also a symbol of cost-effective governance. Offering a relatively inexpensive recreational facility such as this, Kim Jong Un has managed to please his supporters without burdening the state’s finances.

The opening of the ice rink was announced on Thursday. However, no further details about the facility or the public’s response to its establishment have been disclosed as of yet.

0
North Korea Society Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

