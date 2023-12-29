New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un

In the heart of North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, a new recreational facility has emerged, adding a touch of winter charm to the cityscape. A temporary outdoor ice rink has been unveiled, offering residents an opportunity to revel in the joy of ice skating during the frosty season.

A Luxury Beyond Reach

However, the icy allure of the rink remains a distant dream for most North Koreans living beyond the confines of the capital. The facility, despite its recreational appeal, is likely to be a luxury inaccessible to the majority, underscoring the socio-economic disparities that exist within the nation.

The establishment of the ice rink is more than just an addition to the city’s winter amusements. According to a report by North Korea’s party daily and insights from experts, it is a strategic move by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, designed to keep his core supporters in the city satisfied. These supporters, primarily residing in Pyongyang, wield significant influence and their loyalty is crucial to the leadership.

Cost-Effective Pleasantries

Apart from its strategic implications, the ice rink is also a symbol of cost-effective governance. Offering a relatively inexpensive recreational facility such as this, Kim Jong Un has managed to please his supporters without burdening the state’s finances.

The opening of the ice rink was announced on Thursday. However, no further details about the facility or the public’s response to its establishment have been disclosed as of yet.