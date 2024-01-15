en English
New Zealand

New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
New Era in New Zealand Stockcar Racing: Cody Lockett and Wanganui Club Celebrate Milestones

At the heart of New Zealand’s stockcar racing scene, a significant event unfolded as Cody Lockett and the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club savored significant milestones. Lockett, after a grueling competition against a field of 200 cars, emerged as the first Whanganui driver since 2016-17 to reach the New Zealand Stockcar Championship podium, securing a notable third place.

Racing Against Odds

Only a week prior, history was rewritten as Zane Dykstra ended a 16-year drought for the club by placing third in the New Zealand Superstock Championship at Meeanee Speedway. However, the championship at Stratford wasn’t as kind to the Whanganui participants. Of the nineteen entrants, only Lockett managed to break through to the final round after a challenging qualifying round marred by minor errors and mechanical issues that disqualified several racers, including high-profile driver Kaelin Mooney.

Controversy and Competition

The final round was nothing short of a spectacle, brimming with intense competition and a controversial showdown between Logan Peat and Kyle Rowe. Despite a stellar performance, Lockett narrowly missed out on higher honors by a mere point. Kyle Rowe, a familiar face in the Wanganui speedway community, emerged as the champion after Peat was disqualified for a run-off infraction.

Success Stories

Lockett’s triumph is a testament to his meticulous preparation and smooth driving style. But he wasn’t the only Wanganui driver to make a mark. Callum Sturzaker performed commendably, securing the sixth position overall. Kaelin Mooney, despite his earlier setback, found some solace by claiming victory in the Tier Three championship.

These recent successes illuminate the vibrant state of the speedway scene in Wanganui, signaling a new era with a fresh wave of racers making their mark both locally and nationally.

New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

