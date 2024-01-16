New England Revolution's Caleb Porter: Triumph Over Prostate Cancer and Aiming for MLS Cup Glory

In a candid revelation that has stunned the world of Major League Soccer (MLS), newly appointed New England Revolution coach, Caleb Porter, has shared his battle against prostate cancer. The diagnosis came unexpectedly during his hiatus from MLS in 2023, prompting a life-altering journey towards recovery.

From Diagnosis to Recovery

Porter's encounter with cancer began with a rare doctor's visit, urged by his wife. The diagnosis was a shock, but the 48-year-old coach faced the challenge head-on, emerging victorious, a fact confirmed by two subsequent blood tests indicating he is now cancer-free.

Porter's Return to the Pitch

The coach's appointment by the New England Revolution isn't a casual decision. Porter has an impressive track record in the MLS, having won two MLS Cups with previous teams, the Columbus Crew and the Portland Timbers. His hiring is part of the Revolution's strategy to clinch their first MLS Cup title, having reached the final five times without success.

A Renewed Passion

In conversations with CBS Sports and his new team, Porter expressed a deep appreciation for life and his work. His experience with cancer appears to have fueled his passion for the sport and his commitment to helping the Revolution secure trophies. Despite praising the current roster, he hinted at the possibility of welcoming new acquisitions to bolster the team's strength in the upcoming season. Porter's resilience and unwavering spirit, powered by his triumph over cancer, are a testament to his dedication and a promising sign for the Revolution's future.