New England Patriots' Coach Jerod Mayo: 'Seeing Color' Essential to Address Racism

In a recent press conference, newly appointed New England Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo, took an unflinching stand on race and racism. Mayo, the Patriots' 15th head coach and the first Black individual to hold this position in the team's history, voiced his belief that acknowledging racial differences is an essential step in addressing racism. In contrast to the common viewpoint that not 'seeing color' fosters equality, Mayo posits that such an approach can inadvertently overlook the realities of racism.

Seeing Color to Address Racism

Mayo's remarks come at a time when discussions on race and representation in sports, particularly coaching, continue to take center stage. The significance of Mayo's hiring by a white team owner to replace a white head coach underscores the intricacies surrounding race, opportunity, and merit in professional sports. The former Patriots linebacker stated, 'I do see color, because I believe if you don't see color you can't see racism.' This statement reflects Mayo's conviction that an understanding and appreciation of people's differences, whether racial or related to physical disabilities, is crucial.

A Historic Appointment

Mayo's appointment as the first Black head coach of the Patriots has been lauded by former Patriots players and is seen as a beacon of inspiration for young Black males in the New England region. The new head coach acknowledged the weight of this landmark moment and the need to tackle race and racism head-on. Mayo also shared how his diverse background and experiences in the business world underscored the value of diversity and inclusion.

Carving His Path

Mayo, who has had a successful stint with the Patriots both as a player and now as a coach, is set to shape the team in line with his vision. While expressing his excitement and honor at assuming the new role, he also lightened the mood by cracking jokes and using a special nickname for team owner Robert Kraft. Mayo stressed he is not trying to emulate his predecessor, Bill Belichick, and intends to run his operation in Foxborough.

Mayo's stance on race and his commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within his team are part of the broader narrative about the representation of Black individuals in coaching roles in professional sports. This narrative was also touched upon last year by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who urged the media to normalize the presence of black coaches and stop treating matchups between them as a novelty.