New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records

The New England Boat Show, a spectacular mariner’s paradise, reached its successful conclusion on January 14 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport district. The event, which launched on January 10, drew a diverse audience of water enthusiasts, from novice boaters to seasoned mariners.

A Hub for Marine Enthusiasts

The event provided an all-encompassing experience, featuring a comprehensive display of boats in various shapes, sizes, and form factors. With over 700 boats on display, visitors had the opportunity to explore and experience the latest trends and innovations in the boating industry. The show served as a platform for several new boat models to be unveiled, sparking strong interest from potential buyers.

Convenience and Family-Friendly

The show operated daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., providing ample time for attendees to immerse themselves in the boating lifestyle. The ticketing system was thoughtfully designed to offer convenience, with an online purchase option for $18 via the event’s website or an on-site adult ticket option for $20. In a move that underscored the event’s commitment to being family-friendly, children aged 12 and under were granted free admission.

Twiggy – The Unconventional Attraction

Among the vast array of marine vessels and insightful seminars, the event also boasted an unconventional attraction – Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel. This cute, furry performer appealed not only to animal enthusiasts but also to the general audience, adding a unique flavor to the whole event.

The New England Boat Show ended on a high note, recording a surge in both attendees and sales, cementing its place as a must-visit event for boating enthusiasts. Its successful run further established the event’s significance in the boating industry, promising greater success in its future editions.