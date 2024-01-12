New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex

Skyline Sports Complex, nestled near Cascade Middle School in southwest Bend, has opened the gates to a freshly groomed 1-kilometer cross-country skate ski loop. Accessible to the public, the loop opens up an all-encompassing skiing experience for novice and seasoned skiers alike. Flat terrain, coupled with the allure of park lights for early evening skiing, it’s an inviting prospect that promises a delightful winter sport experience.

Joint Effort for Grooming

The grooming of the skate ski loop is an endeavor that has seen collaborative efforts from prominent entities in the field of sports and recreation. Renowned organizations like XC Oregon, Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, Bend Metro Park & Recreation, and the Meissner Nordic Club have pooled their resources to make this project a reality. The joint venture is part of a ‘proof of concept’ phase that is now experiencing its second winter.

Future Plans & Public Support

With significant snow forecasted, the project aims to extend grooming services to several in-town locations. The loop’s condition is anticipated to remain optimal for skiing activities well into the following week, thanks to the cold weather and additional snowfall. However, J.D. Downing, the director of XC Oregon, invites the public to support their efforts to upgrade equipment and expand the grooming services. Contact information for Downing is available for those interested in contributing to the cause.