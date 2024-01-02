New Coach on the Horizon for Cologne as Bundesliga Restart Looms

In the heart of Germany’s football landscape, 1. FC Cologne, perched precariously on the brink of relegation in the Bundesliga, is on the cusp of appointing a new helmsman. The club’s search for a replacement, following the departure of Steffen Baumgart last December, is in full swing, with a decision expected to be made in the coming days.

Not an Internal Promotion

Christian Keller, the club’s managing director for sport, confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that the new coach would not be promoted from within the club’s own ranks. The decision puts to bed speculations that interim coach Andre Pawlak, who has been steering the team’s training sessions through the festive season break, might be considered for the permanent position.

Quality Over Speed

The selection process has been painstakingly thorough, with Keller emphasizing that the club is prioritizing quality over speed. The club’s management has been considering both internal and external candidates, although Keller’s statement now limits the field to external options.

The Contenders

Several notable names have been linked with the vacant position. Among them are Matthias Kohler, Thomas Stamm, Bo Henriksen, Florian Kohfeldt, and Christian Ilzer. Each brings a unique blend of experience and tactical acumen, making the final decision a tough call for the Cologne management. Despite the pressure of the looming league restart, the club remains confident in its ability to secure a suitable candidate soon.

With the Bundesliga set to resume next week, the clock is ticking for Cologne. The new appointment comes as part of the club’s concerted efforts to salvage their season and stave off relegation. As the team prepares to chart a new course under a new coach, fans and pundits alike will be keenly watching the developments in the coming days.