New Coach Kayode McKinnon to Unveil U-20 Men's National Team for Concacaf Qualifiers

The newly minted Under-20 Men's National Team Head Coach, Kayode McKinnon, is primed to unveil his handpicked squad for the forthcoming Concacaf Under-20 Championship Qualifiers. The team's selection, a culmination of an intensive pre-tournament training regimen, is slated for a mid-February announcement. This process has seen the coach, along with his staff, meticulously evaluate 42 players to distil the final, formidable team of 21.

Training for Triumph

The training camp, which kick-started on January 21 at the Guyana Football Federation Training Centre, has been a crucible of intensive preparation. The coaching team, including Assistant Coach Vurlon Mills and Goalkeeping Coach Richard Reynolds, has been working relentlessly to mould a cohesive unit for the tournament, scheduled from February 23 to March 2. The training program, an amalgamation of local talent and young overseas players, is designed to foster trust and comfort, key ingredients for peak performance on the football pitch.

Path to Victory

Group B of the tournament sees Guyana pitted against El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Their first match, a test of mettle and teamwork, will be against the host, Antigua & Barbuda. The team's advancement in the tournament necessitates them to secure the top spot in Group B. This triumph will propel them to join the ranks of the six pre-seeded top-ranked nations in the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship.

Building a Legacy

The integration of players from the Under-15 National Team programme and the Namilco Under-17 League has been applauded by the GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph. This blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned talent has injected a new vigour into the team. The administration led by President Wayne Forde is heavily investing in this junior national team program, viewing it as stepping stones to the Golden Jaguars. The final team reveal, eagerly awaited by football enthusiasts, will take place in mid-February, marking a significant milestone in Guyana's football journey.